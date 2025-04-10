Nigeria Needs Human-centered Economic Reorientation – THISDAYLIVE

•Insists business-as-usual no longer tenable

•Experts demand co-created solutions to address economic hardship

Nume Ekeghe

The Group Chief Economist and Managing Director at the African Export-Import Bank, Dr. Yemi Kale, yesterday, stressed the need for a fundamental overhaul of Nigeria’s economic strategy through structural reforms.

He also called for innovation to boost productivity as well as a deliberate shift towards inclusive, people-centered development.

The former Statistician General of the Federation said this at the 2025 Vanguard Economic Discourse held in Lagos, where stakeholders converged to discuss “Economic Hardship and Pathways to Recovery,”

Furthermore, the economist asserted that in today’s economic climate, the traditional business-as-usual mindset was no longer sustainable.

Stakeholders at the discourse, including leading economists and industry experts, echoed a shared consensus on the urgent need for a more…