Nigeria to Exit Global Anti-money Laundering Watchdog’s Grey List Soon, Says SEC – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission has disclosed that the nation may exit the grey list of the global anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) soon with the inclusion of digital assets regulation in the recently signed Investments and Securities Act 2025 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama who stated this in an interview in Abuja Wednesday, said the inclusion of digital assets in the ISA 2025, provides the country with an avenue to exit the grey list as the new law aims to curb fraudulent activities in digital space, fostering trust and innovation in block chain technologies.

Nigeria was placed on the FATF “grey list” (meaning increased monitoring) on February 24, 2023, alongside other jurisdictions, due to deficiencies in its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regime.

According to the SEC DG, …