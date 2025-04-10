Oladele Congratulates Sen. Adeola on Investiture as Ogun TAMPAN Grand Patron, Distinguished Personality of the Year – THISDAYLIVE

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Ogun State and member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has congratulated Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on his investiture as the Grand-Patron and Presentation of Personality of Year Award by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

Senator Adeola was yesterday presented with the double honours by the Global President of TAMPAN, Mr. Bolaji Amusan (A.K.A Latin), at the Annual Theatre Fiesta, Lecture/Award Presentation held in Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State.

Adeola was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Chief Temitope Adeola, prominent APC leaders and members in Ogun State, including Hon. Kayode Oladele.

Oladele described hhe awards “as yet another testimony of Senator Adeola’s recognition and acceptability across the broad spectrum of Nigerian professionals. The Theatre practitioners in Ogun State constitute a significant and an indispensable…