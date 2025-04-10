Power Meets Resilience as Azeez Battles Oyakojo at GOtv Boxing Night 33 – THISDAYLIVE

The stage is set for an electrifying national super featherweight contest as Lateef “Captain” Azeez squares off against Sodiq “Golden Boy” Oyakojo in what promises to be a defining battle at GOtv Boxing Night 33. The fight, scheduled for eight rounds, will be a crucial test for both boxers, each seeking to assert dominance in the division.

Azeez, a hard-hitting fighter with an impressive 80% knockout rate, has made a strong statement since turning professional in 2023. With 8 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, he has built a reputation for ending fights early, thanks to his explosive power. His opponent, Oyakojo, brings a wealth of experience, having fought 13 times since 2022 with 8 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws. Known for his resilience and tactical approach, Oyakojo has the tools to frustrate Azeez and turn the contest into a drawn-out battle.

This bout represents more than just another fight. It is a collision of styles and ambitions. For Azeez, victory would further…