Protest Erupts in Ondo over Alleged Detention of Three Youths by AG Ajulo – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Some youths yesterday took to the streets of Akure, the Ondo State capital, to protest the detention of three young activists allegedly engineered by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo (SAN).

It was gathered that the three youths- Akeju Blessing James, who was the former Students Union President of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic; Adediran Gabriel, and Yaya Bisola-were detained after an alleged confrontation with the AG in his office on March 28.

However, the protesters who blocked the roundabout leading to the governor’s office were seen chanting solidarity songs and calling for the immediate resignation of Ajulo, accusing him of weaponising the judiciary to settle political scores.

They carried placards and banners bearing inscriptions such as #AjuloMustGo, #SackAjuloNow!!!, Ajulo, you have betrayed us, and we will stop backing you!; Ajulo is power drunk, among others.

Speaking on the developments,…