Temile Development Company Says Its Gas Sector Investments Now Valued at $450m – THISDAYLIVE

•Firm secures 88,000 cubic meter VLGC contract

•FG hails company’s investment drive

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian gas sector yesterday received a significant investment boost with Temile Development Company Ltd (TDC) securing a contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of an 88,000 cubic meter Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC).

The contract, signed in London, United Kingdom, alongside a deal for the construction supervision contract with the NLNG Shipping & Marine Limited (NSML), is valued at over $250 million.

This brings TDC’s total investments in the gas sector to over $450 million, within the last four years, a statement by the company, made available to THISDAY revealed.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, in a speech at the event, described the deal as a significant milestone in the collective journey towards realising Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” vision.

Launched in 2021, the Decade…