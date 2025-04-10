Tinubu’s Government is Lawless, Says Adebayo – THISDAYLIVE

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has descried as lawless the All Progress Congress (APC)-led government of President Bola Tinubu, saying the president violates the country’s constitution without let or hindrance.

He lamented that there are currently no checks and balances in the system as the president does not respect federal character in his appointment.

He also noted that the president does not respect the APC’s constitution, adding that, that is why some members are defecting to other political parties.

He said: “You will see the way President Tinubu is governing now. Nobody in the APC is ready to check him. It is clear that the way President Tinubu governs is violating the Constitution.

“There is no proper federal character spread in his appointments. He’s not following Chapter 2 of the Constitution. He’s not even respecting the APC Constitution and…