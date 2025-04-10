We’re Yet to Take Final Decision On Delineation of Wards in Warri Federal Constituency – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that contrary to speculations making the rounds, it is yet to take a final decision on the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement Thursday appealed to all stakeholders in the constituency to refrain from engaging in any activity that could threaten the peace and security of the area.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the misleading narratives about the proposed delineation of wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgment delivered on 2nd December 2022.”

Olumekun said following the Supreme Court judgment, the commission embarked on extensive consultations from February 2023 to July 2024 involving all the critical stakeholders, followed by fieldwork in all the…