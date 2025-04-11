AfDB President, Adesina, Pledges Support for C’River Health, Agric Sectors – THISDAYLIVE

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has pledged substantial investment support for health and agriculture sectors in Cross River State.

Speaking last Wednesday during a state banquet organised in his honour, Adesina outlined bold plans to support primary healthcare delivery in addition to the investments they are already promoting in the state with the launch of the Special Agro Processing Zone project.

He commended the leadership qualities of the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, noting that the governor is indeed a “passionate, action-driven, and accountable leader, who doing so much in infrastructure.”

Adesina noted that with what Governor Otu has done in partnership with Afrixem Bank for the Bakassi Deep Seaport project, Cross River State will soon be a very important logistics and industrial processing hub beyond Nigeria, covering the entire West Africa and the Gulf of…