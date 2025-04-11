APM Terminals Reaffirm $500m Investment Commitment to Expand Operation Areas in Nigeria   – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A high-level delegation from APM Terminals visited Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and reiterated the company’s commitment to invest $500 million in expanding its areas of operation in Nigeria.

The delegation, led by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of APM Terminals, Mr. Peter Wikstrom, included Mr. Igor Van den Essen, President, Africa/Europe; Mr. Frederik Klinke, CEO, APM Terminals Nigeria; and Mr. Courage Obadagbonyi, CFO, APM Terminals Nigeria.

Speaking during the meeting in Abuja, Oyetola welcomed the commitment by APM Terminals, describing the company as a model for terminal operations in the country.

He stated, “We are pleased with the quality of infrastructure that APM Terminals has delivered at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa. The standard you have set should be the minimum benchmark for other terminal operators across the country.

“This fresh $500 million investment must align with our broader agenda to…