Decline in Oil Prices Will Push Nigeria’s Current Account Balance into Deficit – THISDAYLIVE

•Says foreign portfolio outflows likely to accelerate

•Fitch: trade tensions, aid cuts to Nigeria, others won’t trigger downgrades

Emmanuel Addeh and James Emejo in Abuja

Global financial services firm, JP Morgan Chase, yesterday, warned that the substantial decline in oil prices below its break-even of $60 per barrel, will push Nigeria’s current account balance into deficit, if sustained for a few months.

In its report, titled, “Frontier Local Market Strategy: Reducing Risk Further,” JP Morgan said, “Under such a scenario, we had previously estimated that USD/NGN could move above 1700 and, as such, close our trade.”

The investment banker’s cautious assessment came amid a major economic comeback, as Nigeria recorded a Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of $6.83 billion in 2024, marking a decisive turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022.

JP Morgan, in its assessment, stated that although the Nigeria carry…