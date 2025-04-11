Edo Community Youths Threaten Shutdown Of Oil Firm’s Facilities – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Youths of Abiala community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State have threatened to shut down operations at Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited unless their demands are met within 21 days.

The oil company, which operates the Abiala field, has come under fire for allegedly neglecting the community during its recent dredging activities, a development which they claimed led to huge economic losses for indigenes and residents of the area.

The community’s agitation was contained in a protest letter addressed to the Managing Director of Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited, signed by Felix Jemigbeyi as President; Difference Emmanuel, Vice-President; Touwemi Jorues and Raphael Tori, PRO 1 and 2, respectively in Warri, Delta State.

In the letter, made available to journalists in Warri Friday, which was also copied to relevant security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Commander, Army…