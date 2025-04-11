Emeka Offor Commits $5m to Rotary’s Maternal, Child Health Programme  – THISDAYLIVE

Nigerian Rotary member and philanthropist Sir Emeka Offor has committed $5 million through the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) to The Rotary Foundation to expand and strengthen its initiative aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality in high-need areas of Nigeria.

Speaking on this development, Offor, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Oraifite, District 9142, Nigeria, said: “Helping mothers and babies survive and thrive is among the greatest investments we can make in Nigeria’s future. We have seen a unique opportunity to build upon a Rotary-led program to further turn the tide on maternal and child mortality by working together. This partnership marks a powerful step forward for the health and wellbeing of families across Nigeria.”

Nigeria has some of the highest maternal and newborn mortality rates in the world. Improving access to prenatal care and skilled deliveries in equipped facilities has been shown to reduce this burden.

Recognising…