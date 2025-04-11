High Airfares, Scheduled Flights Delays Trigger Concern for Business Class Passengers – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director and CEO of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi, has confirmed that many business class passengers that patronise schedule commercial airlines are becoming worried about the high airfares and delays in flight, which have compelled them to go for private jet services in order to cut cost and to avoid further delays and cancellations from scheduled flights.

Sanusi who was head of the Ministerial Task Force Committee on illegal private charter operations and related matters, which recently submitted its report, told THISDAY in exclusive interview that passengers who hitherto fly business class have chosen to travel by charter services, especially when more than one person is travelling because business class tickets are high and schedule flights are not reliable, as flights can delay and be cancelled at any time.

Sanusi told THISDAY, “We have seen an increase in the use of private jets recently because many people if they can afford to add a…