Kwara Garment Factory MD Lauds AbdulRazaq’s Vision – THISDAYLIVE

The Managing Director of the Kwara Garment Factory, Hajia Bukola Adedeji, has commended the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to economic development, industrialization and job creation in the state.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Kwara Garment Factory, Rasheedat Bolanle Shodunnke, quoted Hajia Adedeji as making the commendation during a special feature on Radio Kwara, Midland 99.1 FM, recently.

She described the Kwara Garment Factory as a flagship legacy project of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, purposefully established to boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and create sustainable employment opportunities, especially for women and youths.

“The factory stands today as a testament to Governor AbdulRazaq’s foresight and genuine passion for empowering the people of Kwara,” she stated. “Through his support, we have not only created a thriving…