New CP Reads Riot Act to Criminals in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The new Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekemi Ojo, yesterday warned criminals to relocate from the state or meet their waterloo henceforth.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday during his maiden media press briefing, Mr. Ojo said that: “Men of the state Police Command are now poised more than before to tackle any crimes from any quarter across the 16 local government councils of Kwara State.”

According to him, “As your new Commissioner of Police, I am dedicated to strengthening the security architecture of Kwara State, and ensuring that all residents can live and work in an atmosphere of peace and safety.

“Kwara State holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to ensuring that it remains a peaceful, secure, and prosperous state.

“Known for its unity, cultural, diversity, and strategic position as the gateway between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria, Kwara State is poised for continued…