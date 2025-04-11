No Room for Distractions, It’s Time to Build Our Party, Declares Nenadi Usman – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, has assured party members and supporters of her commitment to rebuilding and growing the party for victory.

In a message of appreciation to members and leaders of the party after Wednesday’s NEC meeting in Abuja, Usman assured them that a new Labour Party would come out of the crisis now since it’s been finally settled by the apex court of the land.

According to Usman, who commended all those that attended the NEC, the meeting was both timely and necessary, “as we work collectively to fortify the foundations of our party, build unity among our ranks, and refocus on our enduring mission — building a New Nigeria that works for all.

“It is with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility that I accept the resolution passed at the NEC meeting, appointing me as the Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party. I am grateful for the unanimous vote of…