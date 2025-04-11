Ogun Collaborating With Amber Enegia Brazil For Sustainable Power Generation – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Ogbonnikan

Ogun State government has gone further in its investment promotion and industrial growth drive. The latest move towards the creation of business-friendly environment is the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Confederation of General Employers of Morocco (CGEM), as well as a partnership arrangement reached with Ambar Energia, a leading Brazilian energy company, to collaborate on power generation and distribution. These two proposals are significant steps aimed at enhancing sustainable investment and industrial growth. Among other benefits, the collaborative effort will improve the state’s power infrastructure, ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply for industries and households. With proper implementation of the agreement, the initiative is expected to boost economic growth, create jobs, and increase investment opportunities in the State.

As important as power is to industries and domestic consumers Nigeria has not been able…