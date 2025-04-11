Shettima Flags Off Agro-industrial Processing Zone Project in Cross River – THISDAYLIVE

•North-east lawmakers seek region’s inclusion

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday flagged off the groundbreaking ceremony of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Cross River State, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s agricultural and economic transformation.

Shettima, accompanied by African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina, Governor Bassey Otu, and other key stakeholders, officially launched the project, a major step towards realising President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his address, Shettima described the SAPZ initiative as a game-changer that aligns with the country’s aspirations for economic growth, job creation, and food security. He commended the collaboration among the AfDB, Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, and the Cross River State Government, noting their collective efforts in bringing the…