SITA Plans Fresh Return to Nigeria After Four Years – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

IT provider for the air transport industry, Societe International Telecommunication Aeronautiques, (SITA), has expressed willingness to return to Nigeria four years after it ended a contractual relationship with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which manages about 26 of Nigeria’s airports.

Before SITA left, it was offering seamless facilitation solutions (Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

SITA delivers solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft, and governments. It co-innovates with customers to provide more seamless, safe, and sustainable air travel.

SITA President for Africa and Middle East, Mr. Selim Bouri, who confirmed the company’s fresh plan to return to Nigeria, told THISDAY that the company would be happy to resume business in Nigeria. He described SITA as a very special company within the aviation industry, adding that SITA looks forward to returning to…