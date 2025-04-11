Terrorists, Drug Traffickers Exchange Drugs With Arms in Sahel to Destabilise West Africa  – THISDAYLIVE

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has stated that terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements destabilising the West African sub-region are exchanging small arms and light weapons with drug traffickers through barter trade in the Sahel region.

The Chairman of NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), revealed this at the ongoing Stakeholders Conference on Security in Nigeria, organised by the Ministry of Police Affairs in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and the National Central Bureau in Abuja.

He asserted that drug traffickers use proceeds from drugs to fund insurgency and insecurity in the entire sub-region.

Represented by the Director of Intelligence, Kennedy Zirangey, the chairman also disclosed that terrorists and other criminal elements attack communities in Nigeria under the influence of drugs and other hard substances.

He said: “Terrorists,…