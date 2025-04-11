Tinubu Hails Afreximbank’s Role in Breaking Africa’s Trade, Financing Barriers – THISDAYLIVE

•Says Africa must unlock new trade corridors, reduce dependency on imports, others

•Wale Edun: bank has disbursed over $49bn to economy

•Oduwole: AATC game changer for Africa’s trade

•Oramah: We can’t continue to export raw materials, import refined products

James Emejo in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday hailed Afreximbank’s role in shaping Africa’s trade landscape, and commitment to breaking down barriers, bridging financing gaps as well as empowering African businesses to compete globally.

The president said the feats had been accomplished through flagship initiatives including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Adjustment Fund managed by the bank’s subsidiary- Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA);

the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), and trade finance programmes.

Speaking at the unveiling of the

AFREXIM African Trade Centre (AATC) in Abuja, Tinubu, further noted that the…