Tinubu’ll Lose Presidency in 2027 If He Continues With His Retrogressive Policy – THISDAYLIVE

As the 2027 general election draws nearer, politicians and political parties have begun alignment and realignment in order to unseat the incumbent government or consolidate the incumbency. Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, in this interview, said defeating the APC-led government is not impossible. For him, the only way President Bola Tinubu can retain the tenancy of Aso Rock in 2027 is to change his government’s retrogressive policies which he thinks he is bent on implementing. He added that the opposition can defeat the APC if the opposition is firm and in the same framework.

Did President Bola Tinubu’s decision to change the leadership of the NNPCL come as a surprise, and what do you make of it?

Well, it’s an executive prerogative because he is the Minister of Petroleum. So, even if he wasn’t, he is the Chief Executive of Nigeria. So, now that he’s Minister of…