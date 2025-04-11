US Engages Tinubu On Need To Strengthen Regional Security Co-operation – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The United States of America (USA) has held talks with President Bola Tinubu on the need to strengthen regional security cooperation, as part of broader efforts to stabilize conflict zones in Africa and deepen economic partnerships across the continent.

President Tinubu and U.S. State Department Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos,

had on Thursday met in Massad Boulos, Paris, where the Nigerian leader is currently on a short working visit.

According to a statement shared on Friday by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, and reposted by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the discussions focused on security collaboration, particularly efforts to build lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“State Department Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos met with President Tinubu on Thursday to discuss regional security, including working…