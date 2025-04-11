We Can’t Hold Conference in State Governed by Sole Administrator – THISDAYLIVE

* Relocates AGC from Rivers to Enugu

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced a shift in its forthcoming Annual General Conference from the ‘Garden City’ of Port Harcourt, Rivers State to the ‘Coal City’, in Enugu State.

The change in venue, according to the umbrella body for legal practitioners in the country, was occasioned by the suspension of democratically elected state officials by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The NBA, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN); General Secretary, Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara and Chairman of the AGC Planning Committee, Mr Emeka Obegolu (SAN), said: “The NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed unconstitutionally by a Sole Administrator.”

The statement recalled that prior to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the…