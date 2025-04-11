Wike Berates Ada George for Playing Ostrich over Rivers Crises – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to vFCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has accused a former Governor of Rivers State, Ada George and some elders of playing Ostrich when the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was acting like an emperor.

He accused George and some of the elders of now speaking like children who lost their most priced toys.

In statement issued yesterday, Olayinka said George was among those backing Fubara, when the latter blocked the salary and other entitlements of members of the State House of Assembly.

He said it was unfortunate that he is now raising his voice on who should be blamed for the state of emergency imposed on the State.

During a media briefing, Ada George, had accused the FCT Minister of orchestrating the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, including the imposition of a state of emergency and the appointment of sole administrators in all…