Alex Iwobi :A Season Like No Other – THISDAYLIVE

Since emerging from the Hale End, Alex Iwobi has gone to play for Arsenal, Everton and Fulham, but of all his time playing in the English top flight, he never had it as good as the 2024-25 season. With 37 appearances, 32 starts, eight goals and five assists, he’s been a mainstay under Coach Marco Silva and continues to prove his value in big moments. Just last weekend, Iwobi reached a personal milestone, becoming the first Nigerian in the Premier League history to register at least 30 goals and 30 assists – a testament to his growing influence in England’s top flight. Little wonder he was listed in WhoScored Team of the Week after Fulham’s encounter against Liverpool in which his goal and assist helped the Craven Cottagers end the Reds 26-match unbeaten run and edge the London club for a European spot

