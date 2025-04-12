Atiku, El-Rufai, Tambuwal, Others Visit Buhari, Speak on Plan for Strong Opposition Party – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that there are plans by major political parties to form a strong opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

Atiku stated this yesterday during a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna.

The former Vice President was accompanied on the visit by former governors Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Gabriel Suswam of Benue, Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa and Achike Udenwa of Imo, among others.

In an interview with journalists after the visit, Atiku said the visit was for Sallah greetings to the former president.

On Tuesday, governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid a similar visit to Buhari.

Atiku said the visit to Buhari had nothing to do with plans to form a strong opposition.

“There is plan for the major political parties to come together and form a strong opposition, but it is not…