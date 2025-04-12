EMT Sets Up Committee to Review Impact of US Tariffs, Global Commodity Price Shift – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria’s Economic Maanagment Team (EMT) has set up a sub-committee tasked with conducting a detailed review of the direct and indirect economic impacts of both the emerging tariff measures and the global commodity price shifts.

The setting of the sub-committee came as the United States investment bank, J.P. Morgan urged investors to exit long positions in Nigerian Open Market Operation (OMO) bills, and cautioned that global risks—driven by falling oil prices and renewed trade tensions—could deepen Nigeria’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

In a research note dated April 9, 2025, titled: “Frontier Local Markets Strategy: Reducing Risk Further,” the bank had advised clients to close their positions in Nigerian T-bills as Brent crude oil approaches sub-$60 levels.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun had on Monday, indicated that the EMT would meet to review the impact of the ongoing global trade…