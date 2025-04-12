Ex-Green Eagles Captain, Christian Chukwu, is Dead – THISDAYLIVE

Former Captain of the Green Eagles and Enugu Rangers, Christian Chukwu, is dead.

He passed on Saturday morning aged 74 years.

Chukwu’s Eagles and Rangers teammate, Emmanuel Okala, confirmed the death of the former player and coach of the Nigerian senior national team.

Also, another Chukwu teammate in the Green Eagles, Segun Odegbami, confirmed the news of the death of the ex-international fondly called ‘Chairman’ on FUBS, a popular WhatsApp platform of past and present sports administrators and sportsmen and women.

Chukwu, who suffered prostate cancer, was once reported dead in 2021.

Business mogul, Femi Otedola, funded Chukwu’s treatment in the United Kingdom and returned home hale and hearty.

During Chukwu’s 70th birthday celebration on January 4, 2021, he had expressed embarrassment over the news of his purported death.

Chukwu said: “I am terribly embarrassed with this news that I am dead….