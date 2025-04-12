FG Tightens Noose on Expatriate Quota Administration, To Enforce Ban on Visa Overstay – THISDAYLIVE

*Policy takes effect August 1

*To implement comprehensive insurance scheme to cover deportation costs, personal liabilities· Reveals over a N1bn spent on repatriation, deportation costs

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the federal government’s determination to transparently implement stricter measures that would clean up Nigeria’s visa process and expatriate quota administration system.

Specifically, the minister stressed that expatriates who decide to stay back in the country three months after the expiration of their visa would face a penalty of a five-year ban, while those who decide to overstay for one-year, would not be allowed back to the country after deportation.

Tunji-Ojo announced this when he addressed members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) yesterday in Lagos during the, “Engagement with The Federal Ministry of Interior on the New Expatriate Administration and…