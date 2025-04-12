Fitch Upgrades Nigeria to ‘B’ Rating, Stable Outlook on Policy Reforms – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Ehigiator

One of the global rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has upgraded Nigeria’s Long-Term (LT) Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’, from ‘B-‘.

It also assigned Nigeria a stable outlook.

According to its assessment on Nigeria obtained on its website yesterday, the upgrade of the West African country reflected increased confidence in the government’s broad commitment to policy reforms implemented since its move to orthodox economic policies in June 2023, including exchange rate liberalisation, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetisation and remove fuel subsidies.

“These have improved policy coherence and credibility and reduced economic distortions and near-term risks to macroeconomic stability, enhancing resilience in the context of persistent domestic challenges and heightened external risks,” Fitch added.

It pointed out that the Stable Outlook reflects its expectation that Nigeria’s macroeconomic…