Gbaramatu Youths Accuse Evangelist of Inciting Violence Between Itsekiri and Ijaw – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Gbaramatu Youth Council (GYC) has accused an evangelist, Michael Diden, popularly known as Ejele, of attempting to incite ethnic violence between the Itsekiri and Ijaw people in Delta State.

The GYC President, Mr Kingsley E. Arerebo, made the disclosure weekend at a press conference in Warri Delta State.

He said the allegation was sequel to a video circulating online in which Diden allegedly called for attacks on Ijaw workers of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

The youth group described the video as reckless and dangerous, warning that such utterances could provoke communal unrest and endanger the fragile peace in the Niger Delta

“We are compelled to speak out due to the grave implications of Diden’s comments,” Arerebo stated.

The group emphasized that Tantita Security Services is a Federal Government licensed security contractor engaged in the protection of oil installations, and not an Ijaw or Gbaramatu…