NAS Attracts Massive Free Blood Donations for UPTH – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Olympus Marino Deck of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrate Confroternity, yesterday, encouraged Nigerians in free blood donations to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba, Rivers State.

The sensitisation and free blood donation to the health facility is part of the association’s activities to commemorate the 2025 World Health Day, which was globally marked on April 7, this year.

THISDAY observed that about 50 persons were encouraged to make free donations of their blood to the hospital’s blood bank.

The association also harped on the need for blood donations in order to tackle the challenges of maternal and infant mortality.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Chairman of the Medical Committee of the Olympus Marino Deck of NAS in Rivers State, Dr. Chinwe Ohaka, explained that the blood donation is part of the charity programmes put up by the association to support the indigent…