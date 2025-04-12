New Hotspot on Global Investment Radar? – THISDAYLIVE

By Nasir Dambatta

In a season where many subnationals are struggling to woo investors, Kaduna State is confidently rewriting the rulebook. Under the reformist leadership of Governor Uba Sani, Kaduna has moved from being just another Nigerian state to becoming a buzzing hotspot on the global investment radar.

In rapid succession, two powerful diplomatic visits have validated this rise: the U.S. Ambassador’s economic envoy and the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria both touched down in Kaduna—not for ceremonial niceties, but to pledge real investment interests and strategic partnerships.

Christine Harbaugh, Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy was emphatic in her declaration during the Kaduna Investment Summit. She called Kaduna “a place of innovation and dynamism,” signalling that American investors no longer view the state as a peripheral economy but as a potential growth engine. The U.S. Mission is not just talking the talk—they are actively…