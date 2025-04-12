NGO, Aiyetoro Residents Decry Neglect, Seek Govt Intervention – THISDAYLIVE

•Ocean surges have claimed 170 buildings, 90% of our land say traditional rulers

Fidelis David in Akure

A non-governmental organisation, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and residents of Aiyetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to come to their aid to combat the devastating sea incursion threatening the area.

The community, it was gathered, faces an existential threat from relentless ocean surges that have already claimed nearly 90 per cent of its land.

A programme officer at HOMEF, Stephen Oduware, speaking at the community during a one-day community diagnostic dialogue that brought together coastal and non-coastal community members to assess their environmental challenges and outline actionable steps to protect their heritage.

Oluwadare said, Aiyetoro, once celebrated as the “Happy City” for its communal harmony, now faces near-total…