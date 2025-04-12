Nigerian Filmmakers Find Solace in YouTube for Movie Distribution – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The rise of YouTube as a major distribution platform for filmmakers in Nollywood has elicited some positive developments and interest among practitioners in the film industry.

A number of filmmakers who spoke with THISDAY confirmed this in separate interviews.

The filmmakers who have had their works distributed on the global video-sharing platform offered various reasons why the platform has now become a major distribution channel for Nollywood filmmakers and producers, disregarding the existing notion associated with the platform.

Over the past few months, Nigerians have witnessed YouTube channels driving conversations and becoming a new frontier for streaming Nollywood films following the pullback by other major platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

A filmmaker, Mildred Okwo, said there are two schools of thought on this development.

Sighting the quick-fix syndrome and the easiest way out associated with situations.

“One says you have…