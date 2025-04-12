Nigeria’s Oil Reserves Hit 37.28 Billion Barrels, Gas 210.54 TCF in 2025 – THISDAYLIVE

*Crude stock reduces marginally by 0.60%, gas rises 0.61%

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday announced that Nigeria’s oil and condensate reserves as at January 2025 were 37.28 billion barrels, a decline of about 0.60 percent by THISDAY computation.

With the new data, Nigeria retained its position as the country with the second largest crude reserves in Africa, just behind Libya, which has an estimated 48.36 billion barrels of oil, although the West African nation remains the continent’s biggest oil producer.

However, the country’s gas stock hit 210.54 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF), rising 0.61 per cent, according to THISDAY checks, retaining its first position in Africa and about ninth globally and effectively making the country a gas nation.

In recent years, Nigeria has sought to explore and exploit its gas resources, massively reducing flaring and intentionally searching for the resource, as against the…