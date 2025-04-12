Rack Centre LGS2 Facility Will Attract FDI, Create Jobs – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the new Rack Centre LGS2 data centre facility, located in Ikeja, will attract local and international technology companies operating in Nigeria, to host their data in the facility, thereby creating jobs and boosting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the country.

The governor said this Thursday during the inauguration of the facility, which has a total IT capacity of 12 megawatts, designed and built as one of Africa’s key data centre hubs.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Egube, said the state-of-the-art data centre facility would also boost economic activities in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “As we unveil this new facility, we are setting the stage for a wave of economic opportunities. The data centre industry is a catalyst for growth, creating jobs in various sectors from construction to IT services to financial services, among others. By…