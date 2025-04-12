Remi Tinubu Empowers Abia Youths to Engage in Farming, Produce Food for Nation – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has empowered Abia youths under the Youth Agricultural Support Programme, saying that the future of agriculture belongs to the young generation.

Wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, presented the support kits, including N12 million cheque to the 120 beneficiaries on behalf of the First Lady, at a ceremony in Umuahia, yesterday.

According to her, there was a need to encourage the young population to go into farming given the “profound impact that agriculture has on our daily lives.”

“From the food on our tables to the clothes on our backs, agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and it is exciting to see our youth taking an interest in this sector,” she said.

The training/empowerment programme was carried out under the Renewed Hope Initiative (ASP-RHI) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security(FMAFS) and the office of the…