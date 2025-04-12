Seriake Dickson Calls for Calm – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Ehigiator

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called for calm in Rivers State amidst the ongoing political crisis.

The crisis, which pits Governor Siminalaye Fubara against his former ally and mentor, Nyesom Wike, now the Federal Capital Territory Minister, has recently raised concerns about the stability of the state and the Niger Delta region, especially after the state of emergency eventually declared by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state.

Speaking through a statement after his visit to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara, the Senator representing Bayelsa West, urged all parties involved to prioritise peace and restraint in deescalating the tension.

He emphasised the need for stakeholders to place the overall well-being of Rivers State and its people above personal ambitions.

According to him, “This afternoon, I visited His Excellency, Governor Siminalaye Fubara, at his residence in Port…