Shettima Graces Turbaning of Yusuf Ali as Kuliya Ngeri in Ilorin – THISDAYLIVE

.Zulum, Fagbemi hail honouree’s positive contributions to legal profession

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday attended the turbaning ceremony of legal luminary, Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), as the first Kuliya Ngeri of the Ilorin Emirate.

In a statement issued by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the ceremony which took place at the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin, HRH, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, attracted a host of senior government officials, traditional leaders, and prominent figures from the legal community across Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, lauded the recognition bestowed on Prof Ali, describing it as a reflection of his outstanding contributions to the legal profession.

He said, “Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali’s contributions to the legal system in Nigeria need not be overemphasised. Today’s event is an indication that the people of Ilorin,…