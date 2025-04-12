Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, Others for NACC Presidential Gala – THISDAYLIVE

Lagos is set to host a major gathering of political and business leaders as the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) celebrates its 65th anniversary and inaugurates its 20th president, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, on April 12, 2025.

The high-profile event will take place in Lagos with the theme:“The Power of Co-Operation: 65 Years of Optimising Nigerian-American Economic Relations.”

According to a statement, the landmark gala will reflect on the chamber’s role in promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Nigeria and the United States.

The celebration will also feature the unveiling of the proposed NACC multi-storey headquarters building and the induction of 52 new members into the Chamber.

NACC, in the statement, said:“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will serve as the chief host of the day and will also be honoured alongside other notable personalities, including Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Senator Barau Jibrin, Governor Uba…