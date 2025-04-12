Tantita Deepens Security Partnership, Donates Multimillion Naira State-of-the-Art Police Station in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, yesterday, donated a multimillion Naira worth state-of-the-art police station to the Delta State Police Command.

The project, which is said to be the best police station in the country located at Ugborikoko community in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, consists of a newly built and fully equipped police station, a newly constructed quarter guard post, reconstruction of existing police hall, giving it a modern and fictional design.

It also has a 30kva soundproof Mikano generator and a 30kva solar system to ensure uninterrupted power, CCTV and computer system to enhance surveillance and digital operations as well as television sets, air-conditioning units, a facility extended even to the cells.

Chairman of TSSNL, Chief Ekpemupolo said the decision to rebuild the police station was a mark of the company’s commitment to…