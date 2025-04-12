Your Dedication, Commitment to Gov Otu’s Govt Commendable, Agba Lauds Ironbar – THISDAYLIVE

A former House of Representatives and Obudu local government council aspirant, Hon Martha Agba, has felicitated with the Chief of Staff to the Cross River State Governor, Hon Emmanuel Ironbar, as he marks his birthday, thanking him for his unwavering support to Governor Bassey Otu.

In a statement on Friday, Agba stated that Ironbar’s dedication to the governor’s vision for Cross River State had been very commendable, adding that his leadership, diligence, brilliance, and resilience in serving the state are worth emulating.

According to her, Ironbar’s significant contributions to the state’s growth and development has continually earned him accolades, which also underscores the integral role he is playing in supporting Governor Otu’s policies and initiatives, solidifying his position as a trusted and effective Chief of Staff.

The statement reads in part: “As the sun rises over the horizon, casting a warm glow over the landscape, I celebrate a remarkable…