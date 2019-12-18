We’ll support NDDC to succeed ― Ihedioha » Tribune Online

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has assured the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of the support of his administration to ensure that the commission succeeds in the task of developing the Niger Delta region.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Head, Corporate Affairs NDDC, Charles Odili, the governor gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the NDDC acting Managing Director, Dr Joi Nunieh and her team of directors at the Imo State Government House, Owerri.

The governor, who noted that the essence of the NDDC was to take development to the rural areas of the Niger Delta region, lamented that many years after, “the…