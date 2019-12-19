FG inches closer to using Pension funds for infrastructure development

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday, received a report from a committee set up to identify infrastructure in which Pension Funds could be deployed.

The committee has now identified some projects on which it briefed the council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja

Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said over 20 per cent of Pension funds can be used for infrastructure development under the nation’s laws.

Details later …