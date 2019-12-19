FRSC commends RCCG for creating thoroughfare to ease gridlock

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Ogun State Command, has commended the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), for creating thoroughfare through the Campground, to ease traffic gridlock, on Wednesday.

According to the State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, motorists were trapped in gridlock as a result of a tanker conveying petroleum product that crashed at Mowe.

The FRSC boss said the opening of the thoroughfare by the Church between Lotto and RCCG Youth gate for motorists drastically reduced the gridlock.

The Sector Commander also commended the Federal Government for making the Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), the Company rehabilitating the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode – Ore…