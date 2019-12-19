Land border closure, blessing to fish farmers ― CFAN » Tribune Online

The land border closure by the Federal Government is a blessing to fish farmers in the country, says Mr Rotimi Oloye, the National President, Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN).

The CFAN national president made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

Oloye said while the borders were opened, some illegal activities were on, some fishery and poultry products were imported which did not better the lots of the farmers.

He said that since the borders were closed, fish farmers were back to work, increased volume of production, more employment, wealth generated and adequate sustenance of the industry being witnessed.

“We were having a…