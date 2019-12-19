Ondo Police arrests ten over protest, burning of church » Tribune Online

The Ondo State Police Command, on Thursday, said that about 10 people have been arrested by the command over the protest and setting ablaze of the church, Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure, where a one-year-old boy got missing.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Femi Joseph, who disclosed this in Akure, Ondo state capital, while speaking with newsmen confirmed the death of a Police Officer and two civilians during the protest while he said another Police officer was critically injured.

Joseph stated that police from the command swung into action to quell the protest and to avoid breakdown of law and order following the protest over the missing one-year-old toddler in the…